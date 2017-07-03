share tweet pin email

How does Pink cope with the stress of being trapped in a tiny space? By coming up with a potential soundtrack for the situation, of course!

Super excited about this 3 1/2 hour drive with baby strapped in tightly and correctly #herewego #gypsylife #tourlife #rehearsalsarefarawaybecauseicantkeepmyfeetontheground #familyband #dayone necklaces by @roxanneassoulin A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The singer shared a hilarious, relatable photo of herself with 6-year-old daughter Willow on Sunday, as the pair were caught in a stuck elevator — just as she was heading to her first performance in a couple of years.

Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The 37-year-old singer was on her way to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pink managed to keep her cool, though. She just took a seat on the floor with her daughter, and sent out a photo of their situation, complete with related song titles. (We love that she went all the way back to 1987 for the super-obscure hit "Living in a Box" by the band of the same name.)

Pink, who is married to Carey Hart, has one other child with him — but since little Jameson Moon isn't even a year old yet, we can understand why he likely wasn't in attendance.

Fortunately, all ended well, Pink revealed later on Instagram. She also shared a photo of her and Willow backstage at the show.

We made it out #gettingcute A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Hey, we're always happy to hear about the ups and downs of one of our favorite musicians!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.