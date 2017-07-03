How does Pink cope with the stress of being trapped in a tiny space? By coming up with a potential soundtrack for the situation, of course!
The singer shared a hilarious, relatable photo of herself with 6-year-old daughter Willow on Sunday, as the pair were caught in a stuck elevator — just as she was heading to her first performance in a couple of years.
The 37-year-old singer was on her way to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pink managed to keep her cool, though. She just took a seat on the floor with her daughter, and sent out a photo of their situation, complete with related song titles. (We love that she went all the way back to 1987 for the super-obscure hit "Living in a Box" by the band of the same name.)
More Moms videos
Watch the car-seat carry hack that is blowing parents’ minds
How J.Lo, Justin Timberlake, Elton John celebrated Mother’s Day
At-home Mother’s Day brunch: Potato tart with ginger mocktail and ice cream bars
Last-minute Mother’s Day ideas: Breakfast in bed, DIY gifts, on-demand spa
Pink, who is married to Carey Hart, has one other child with him — but since little Jameson Moon isn't even a year old yet, we can understand why he likely wasn't in attendance.
Fortunately, all ended well, Pink revealed later on Instagram. She also shared a photo of her and Willow backstage at the show.
Hey, we're always happy to hear about the ups and downs of one of our favorite musicians!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.