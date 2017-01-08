There’s only one word that can describe Pink’s romance with her husband, Carey Hart: “Yum.”
At least, that’s how Pink described it over the weekend, when she shared a throwback photo of the two of them in honor of their 11-year wedding anniversary. The sweet pic shows Pink locking lips with Hart at a red-carpet event.
“Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum,” the pop star, who just welcomed her second child with Hart, wrote. “That's one for every year care bear.”
She’s really does love her husband. And she likes him, too!
“I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine,” Pink added.
Hart wished his wife a happy anniversary with a tweet that came straight from the heart.
“You have given me happiness, love, two amazing children, and a lifetime of good times. I love you Pink,” he wrote.
Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006. She told Ellen DeGeneres last year that she and Hart took a couple of breaks before their daughter, Willow, was born in 2011.
Now, they’re a family of four, after the couple welcomed their son, Jameson Moon Hart, on Dec. 26.
Let the good times continue to roll for Pink and Hart!
