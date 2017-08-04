Pierce Brosnan recalls working with Robin Williams in touching tribute

share tweet pin email

It's been almost three years since Robin Williams died, but the beloved star lives on in his films — and through the memories of those who knew him.

Pierce Brosnan starred alongside Williams in the 1993 movie "Mrs. Doubtfire," and with the anniversary of the iconic actor's passing just one week away, he took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate the man and their experience filming that classic comedy.

... I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of "Mrs Doubtfire" ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams. A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

"I remember this day like it was yesterday," he wrote alongside a movie still. "It was a San Francisco morning on the set of 'Mrs Doubtfire' ...a drive by fruiting."

It's a memorable scene for fans, too, the moment when Brosnan took a lime to the back of the head while his on-screen rival pretended to be innocent in the act.

©20th Cent Fox / Everett Collection Pierce Brosnan, Matthew Lawrence, Sally Field, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub and Robin Williams in 1993's "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take," he recalled. "I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams."

Brosnan and Williams, who went on to become friends, met for the first time on the set of "Mrs. Doubtfire."

WireImage Robin Williams, winner of the Cecil B. DeMille award, and Pierce Brosnan at the 62nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

"I was so thrilled to have this job in the company of this great star comedian," Brosnan told Us Weekly just days after Williams died in 2014. "I walked into the trailer and there was Robin in a pair of Ugg boots, hairy legs, shorts, Hawaiian shirt and hairy chest. That's how I met Robin Williams, and that's how I met Mrs. Doubtfire. And I had the time of my life."

He added that "every day was just sheer magic with the man. His hilarity, his grace, his brilliance of mind and soul. His reverence, sincerity."