Phil Collins postpones concerts after severe fall

Phil Collins has postponed two sold-out concerts in London this week due to a nasty fall in which he suffered a gash on his head that required stitches.

A post on Collins' official Facebook page announced that the seven-time Grammy Award winner will not be performing on Thursday and Friday at Royal Albert Hall and "sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans" following a recent accident in a hotel room.

"Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,'' the post read. "He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well."

His back condition resulted in him sitting down or using a cane during his performances this week. Collins, 66, will remain under observation for 24 hours before being released from the hospital.

The two shows have been postponed to Nov. 26-27, and Collins will resume his tour in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday. He had previously played a show in Liverpool, England, and three shows at Royal Albert Hall this week before suffering the injury.

The tickets to this week's shows sold out in 15 seconds when the onetime Genesis singer and mega-selling solo star announced he was coming out of his retirement for the "Not Dead Yet" tour in October, marking his first shows in 10 years.

