Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a kiss at the end of the rainbow as the "Dancing With the Stars" pros married in a gorgeous New York wedding on Saturday.

There were 2 #DWTS weddings yesterday! Congratulations to Dancing couple @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc! #chmergatroydwedding 📸: @tonydovolani A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

According to People, the ceremony was held at Oheka Castle on Long Island. "Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately," Murgatroyd, 30, told the magazine in May.

"I didn't want a stark white dress," she told the magazine, and ultimately chose a "big" ivory wedding gown. "I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn't want stark white. I think it's more sleek, in a way."

She walked down the aisle on her father's arm, and Chmerkovskiy's brother (and fellow "DWTS" pro) Val was best man. But he wasn't the only other "DWTS" guest attending: Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure were all on hand.

So honored to have been apart of such a magical day yesterday. I love you both so much. If the celebration and amount of love that radiated from the two of you and those around you that love you is any indication of what your marriage and life together will be like I can only hope to one day find a partnership and love like that. Thank you for including me in your beautiful family and being part of your special day. @maksimc and @petamurgatroyd I wish you both every joy. 💕💕 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

According to the magazine, the bride and groom had a simple slow dance as their first outing on the floor as a married couple.

✨ Fairytales and Castles ✨ 🤴🏻King and Queen👸🏼 #chmergatroydwedding #mazeltov A post shared by Serge Onik (@sergeonik) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

At the reception, Murgatroyd shared a twirl with her onetime "DWTS" partner DiMarco, while Cameron Bure trotted out with Val.

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ❤️🙈#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

New Zealand-born Peta began dating Ukrainian-born Maks (who is 37) in 2012, and the couple were on and off until their 2015 engagement, when he proposed while onstage during a performance of "SWAY: A Dance Trilogy" in Miami. Their son, Shai Aleksander, was born on Jan. 4 of this year.

Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️ Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us... #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50am PST

And they weren't even the only "DWTS" couple to wed this weekend; according to People, judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with NHL player Brooks Laich near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, before over 200 guests on Saturday, too!

We couldn't be happier to see some of our favorite hoofers dancing off into the sunset together. Congratulations!

