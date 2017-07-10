Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a kiss at the end of the rainbow as the "Dancing With the Stars" pros married in a gorgeous New York wedding on Saturday.
According to People, the ceremony was held at Oheka Castle on Long Island. "Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately," Murgatroyd, 30, told the magazine in May.
"I didn't want a stark white dress," she told the magazine, and ultimately chose a "big" ivory wedding gown. "I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn't want stark white. I think it's more sleek, in a way."
She walked down the aisle on her father's arm, and Chmerkovskiy's brother (and fellow "DWTS" pro) Val was best man. But he wasn't the only other "DWTS" guest attending: Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure were all on hand.
According to the magazine, the bride and groom had a simple slow dance as their first outing on the floor as a married couple.
At the reception, Murgatroyd shared a twirl with her onetime "DWTS" partner DiMarco, while Cameron Bure trotted out with Val.
New Zealand-born Peta began dating Ukrainian-born Maks (who is 37) in 2012, and the couple were on and off until their 2015 engagement, when he proposed while onstage during a performance of "SWAY: A Dance Trilogy" in Miami. Their son, Shai Aleksander, was born on Jan. 4 of this year.
And they weren't even the only "DWTS" couple to wed this weekend; according to People, judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with NHL player Brooks Laich near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, before over 200 guests on Saturday, too!
Julianne Hough gets married to NHL star (with doggie ring bearers)Play Video - 4:33
Julianne Hough gets married to NHL star (with doggie ring bearers)Play Video - 4:33
More video
‘Bachelorette’ recap: Rachel ‘needs to work in a soup kitchen,’ KLG says
Kathie Lee reveals she once thought about leaving Frank Gifford
Hit rewind: Cassettes are making a comeback
Heidi Klum: I’ll push the golden button on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight
We couldn't be happier to see some of our favorite hoofers dancing off into the sunset together. Congratulations!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.