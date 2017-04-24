Penélope Cruz, Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet relive 'My Best Friend's Wedding' scene

There are very few moments when life can suddenly turn into a movie musical.
But there are some people who just know how to seize the moment, like, say Penélope Cruz — who filmed herself singing the Dionne Warwick 1967 classic "I Say a Little Prayer" with both Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts!
The whole thing happened at Lancôme's Stars & Wonders gala in Monaco, California last Wednesday, and was captured (and initiated) by Cruz on her phone camera.
As the video begins, we see the house band in the middle of the Warwick song (which got new life in 1997 when it was featured in Roberts' romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Wedding"), and Cruz happily singing along next to fashion photographer Marcus Piggott.
But she's not going to let it sit there. Knowing her buds are nearby, she wanders the ballroom until she finds Winslet to join in, and then over to Roberts where everybody gets into the act.
We can't help it: We love it when some of our favorite actors get together to burst into song.
Forever and ever this will stay in our hearts!
