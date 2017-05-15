Of all the "American Idol" judges over the years, we have to say we have the softest spot for Paula Abdul. She was tough but tender during her seven-year tenure on the show, and we'd personally vote her back on the planned reboot of the musical competition series.
Paula Abdul: New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men are 'like my brothers'Play Video - 3:22
Paula Abdul: New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men are 'like my brothers'Play Video - 3:22
More video
New Kids on the Block share throwback photos of their ’80s outfits
Kelly Clarkson is joining ‘The Voice’ as a coach for Season 14
Jennifer Hudson will be the new coach on ‘The Voice’
Rapper Bow Wow’s dubious plane photo spurs scorn on internet
Alas, Abdul is taking herself out of the running.
During a chat with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY Monday, Abdul — who was visiting to promote her tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men — said she was in no "rush rush" to become a judge again.
Paula Abdul: New Kids on the Block are 'keeping me in line' on tourPlay Video - 5:56
Paula Abdul: New Kids on the Block are 'keeping me in line' on tourPlay Video - 5:56
More video
Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!
See New Kids on the Block perform ‘Step by Step’ live on TODAY
See New Kids on the Block perform a medley of their hits live on TODAY
Watch Patti LaBelle perform jazz song ‘Here’s to Life’ live on TODAY
"I'm excited for the reboot," she said when asked if she'd like to return to the show, which wrapped its 15-season run on Fox last year. "I had an incredible time on that show and blessed to be part of it from the beginning, but I think they need to do a whole reboot."
This comes on the heels of Simon Cowell (with whom she judged, alongside Randy Jackson, for much of the show's run) announcing last week that he, too, did not plan to join the show.
More Music videos
Paula Abdul: New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men are ‘like my brothers’
New Kids on the Block share throwback photos of their ’80s outfits
Kelly Clarkson is joining ‘The Voice’ as a coach for Season 14
Jennifer Hudson will be the new coach on ‘The Voice’
That said, "Idol" did prepare Abdul for her current tour, in which she's the star female on the road with busloads of men. "It's not like I haven't been used to that, with Simon, Randy and Ryan (Seacrest)," she said with a grin. "They're like my brothers!"
RELATED
Simon Cowell tells TODAY he won't be returning to 'American Idol'
New Kids on the Block are back in town, hangin' tough on the TODAY plaza
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.