Patton Oswalt slams trolls criticizing his engagement after wife's death

As Patton Oswalt fired back at the "grub worms" criticizing him for getting engaged a year after his wife's death, a widow has come to his defense with a fiery blog post.

Oswalt, 48, announced his engagement last week to actress Meredith Salenger, 47, around 15 months after the death of Michelle McNamara, Oswalt's wife of 11 years and the mother of his 8-year-old daughter, Alice.

McNamara died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016 at the age of 46.

After the comedian endured criticism on social media from people saying he got engaged too soon after McNamara's death, blogger Erica Roman wrote a post titled "A Widow’s Rage Defense of Patton Oswalt’s Engagement."

Roman, a mother of two who lost her husband within three days of McNamara's death, wrote about her disgust upon seeing judgmental comments about Oswalt's engagement.

"You aren’t entitled to an opinion,'' she wrote. "You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse.

"You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare," she continued. "You didn’t have to face the agony of despair and the only person who could possibly bring you comfort had been ripped from your life forever. Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself."

WOW. Thank you for this, Erica. I'd chosen to ignore the grub worms but your writing is just SO good here. Thank you, seriously... https://t.co/XwHejT5Dkr — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 8, 2017

Oswalt shared Roman's post on Twitter, saying he had chosen to avoid the "grub worms" criticizing him, but thanking her for her writing.

Oswalt has spoken openly about the grief he endured and the challenges of raising Alice as a single father.

He also wrote a touching tribute to McNamara on the one-year anniversary of her death in April.

"Who gave you the position to judge when it’s 'too soon' for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again?'' she wrote.

Salenger also shared Roman's post with a message of her own.

"Everyone has been so lovely to us...all of Patton's family...ALL of Michelle's siblings and family and friends...a few trolls have strong opinions," Salenger wrote.

"But I think for Patton having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain...I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again.

"Most of all...Alice is happy and feels loved. I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.