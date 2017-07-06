Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are engaged! See the cheeky announcement pic

share tweet pin email

Patton Oswalt has found love again after enduring the heartbreaking death of his wife.

Oswalt, 48, and actress Meredith Salenger, 47, have gotten engaged, which Salenger announced on Thursday with a funny Photoshopped Instagram post.

I don't wanna brag... but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah (photoshop via @edwardderuiter) A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

"The Rock" himself, actor Dwayne Johnson, chimed in with his congrats.

Haha that's a big Rock. Tell that prick @pattonoswalt he still owes me ð¤. Happy 4 you guys. Congrats! https://t.co/R1j3rmb9qM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

Salenger followed it up with a Twitter post showing off the actual rock, and she also made it clear that the engagement is a family affair. "I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" she wrote. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes."

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! pic.twitter.com/6V6JnQ0XKJ — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 6, 2017

The announcement comes 15 months after the death of Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, the mother of the couple's 8-year-old daughter, Alice. The two were married for 11 years before McNamara's sudden death in her sleep at the age of 46 in April 2016.

Oswalt spoke openly about the grief he endured and the challenges of raising Alice as a single father. He wrote a touching tribute to McNamara on the one-year anniversary of her death in April.

Salenger and Oswalt publicly revealed their growing romance last month at the premiere of the movie "Baby Driver" in Los Angeles.

I like this pic... cuz I like looking at him. Cuz... well... I just like him a whole whole bunch. Cuz... he is spectacular! 💖swoon💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!

