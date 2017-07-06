Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are engaged! See the cheeky announcement pic

Patton Oswalt has found love again after enduring the heartbreaking death of his wife.
Oswalt, 48, and actress Meredith Salenger, 47, have gotten engaged, which Salenger announced on Thursday with a funny Photoshopped Instagram post.
"The Rock" himself, actor Dwayne Johnson, chimed in with his congrats.
Salenger followed it up with a Twitter post showing off the actual rock, and she also made it clear that the engagement is a family affair. "I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" she wrote. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes."
The announcement comes 15 months after the death of Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, the mother of the couple's 8-year-old daughter, Alice. The two were married for 11 years before McNamara's sudden death in her sleep at the age of 46 in April 2016.
Oswalt spoke openly about the grief he endured and the challenges of raising Alice as a single father. He wrote a touching tribute to McNamara on the one-year anniversary of her death in April.
Salenger and Oswalt publicly revealed their growing romance last month at the premiere of the movie "Baby Driver" in Los Angeles.
Congrats to the happy couple!
