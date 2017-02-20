share tweet pin email

We all remember the famous “Dirty Dancing” scene in which Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey practice their dance moves, namely their lift, in a lake. It’s a moment that was beautiful, tender and, as it turns out, pretty painful for Swayze.

A British report notes that Swayze was battling a knee problem and was in a lot of pain when he shot the scene for the classic film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

RELATED: 'Dirty Dancing' turns 30: Here are 6 things to know about the '80s classic

It probably didn’t help either star that the lake was freezing, according to Grey. She was quoted as saying that actors would have to be “young and hungry” to stay in water that cold for so long.

InStyle.com Swayze and Grey in another iconic moment in "Dirty Dancing."

Though it may not have been the easiest scene to film, Grey fondly remembered her time in the lake after Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

“When I think of him, I think of being in his arms when we were kids, dancing, practicing the lift in the freezing lake, having a blast doing this tiny little movie we thought no one would ever see,” she said at the time.

RELATED: Here's who Jennifer Grey would cast in a 'Dirty Dancing' remake

A “Dirty Dancing” reboot, starring Abigail Breslin in Grey’s role of Baby and Colt Prattes in Swayze’s role of Johnny, will air on ABC later this year. Hopefully, the water was a little warmer this time around.