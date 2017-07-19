Paige Davis is returning to TLC's 'Trading Spaces' — see her announcement

When TLC announced it was rebooting the uber-popular "Trading Spaces" in March, fans were over the moon. But they wanted to know: Would their favorite host, Paige Davis, also be returning?
Davis wanted to know, too!
Well, the truth is now out! In a video for TLC, Davis (whose hair is a little longer than we might remember) announced that she is back and better than ever!
"I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong," she said in the short video.
"Trading Spaces" aired from 2000 to 2008 on TLC and Discovery Home, and featured neighbors redecorating a room in each other's homes. It helped spark, then ride a rising trend of home decoration interest that hasn't waned a single bit — just think how much HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines, of "Fixer Upper" fame, are beloved!
After "Trading" ended, the 47-year-old Davis kept busy with hosting jobs on "Home Made Simple" and "Home & Family," and in 2013 she revived her role as Roxy Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.
In March, TLC president and general manager Nancy Daniels announced that the network's "most successful and most iconic series" would return for 2018, but we haven't had many more details since.
Fortunately, we now have one of the most crucial. Welcome back, Paige! We look forward to "Trading" more secrets with you soon.
