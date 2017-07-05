Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrate 35th anniversary with epic throwback photos

They just can't quit each other.
Over the past 35 years, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have ridden the rock 'n' roller coaster of ups and downs, but they are still clearly partners for life. And on July 4, they celebrated that 35th anniversary on social media with terrific throwback photos and messages of love.
Even daughter Kelly got into the act!
Sharon met Ozzy when she was 18 (he was 22) while her father was managing his band Black Sabbath. After he left the band she continued to date him and then became his manager; they wed in 1982 in Maui, Hawaii.
But they were never going to live the quiet suburban life, and over the decades their marriage was tested by substance abuse, and Sharon once said he knocked out her two front teeth. Over the years they weathered surprising reality show success with MTV's "The Osbournes," rehab, colon cancer (Sharon) and most recently, a 2016 split after accusations of infidelity (Ozzy).
Along the way they raised three children: Aimee, 33; Kelly, 32; and Jack, 31.
"I just can't think of my life without him," Sharon admitted on the show she co-hosts, "The Talk," after they reunited. "Even though he is a dog. He's a dirty dog. So there we are."
Clearly, this was meant to be.
