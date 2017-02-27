share tweet pin email

You know what the problem was with previous Oscar telecasts? There weren’t enough tourists.

Fortunately, that wasn’t an issue this year. Host Jimmy Kimmel made sure of it.

In what may have been the funniest gag of the night, Kimmel let a group of tourists into the Dolby Theatre. Their reaction upon entering the room was a mixture of joy and bewilderment. Once those feelings subsided, they focused on the task at hand: taking as many cellphone pictures of the celebrities as they could.

Watch Denzel Washington marry two of Jimmy Kimmel's surprise guests at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/OWBrQd2sDV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

One of the tourists, a Chicago man named Gary, was personally introduced by Kimmel to nominees like Nicole Kidman and Ryan Gosling while clutching his phone.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel surprises tourists with an entrance to the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

“I feel like you’re ignoring the white celebrities!” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then chatted with Gary’s fiancée, who said she and Gary were set to get married in July. When she mentioned Denzel Washington was her favorite actor, Kimmel had an idea: “Denzel, will you be the best man at their wedding?”

AFP-Getty Images Tourists brought into the Oscars as a surprise meet with nominee for Best Actor in "Fences" Denzel Washington.

The “Fences” star did one better: He married the couple on the spot. “I now pronounce you husband and wife. Kiss the bride,” he said while posing behind the “bride,” the “groom” and their selfie stick.

“He’s Denzel, so it’s legal,” Kimmel said.

Even if it wasn’t, Gary and his fiancée will always remember their moment at the Oscars.

