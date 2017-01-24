share tweet pin email

It's only January, but the 2017 awards season is in full swing!

We already know who got the Golden Globes and who were the top picks for People's Choice — and next month comes Hollywood's main event: the Academy Awards.

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed which films, stars, directors and more will vie for the coveted statuettes this time around.

And, frankly, the Oscar favorites aren't surprising.

"La La Land" was a big winner at the Golden Globes, sweeping wins in all seven categories it was nominated in. And it looks like the Academy was just a fond of the song-and-dance tribute to old Tinseltown.

Summit Entertainment "La La Land" good fortune might just go beyond the Golden Globes.

The musical raked in 14 Oscar nominations and is now tied with "All About Eve" (1950) and "Titanic" (1997) for the most nominations received by a single film.

The heart-wrenching "Manchester by the Sea" was among Oscar's favorites, too, along with several other of the season's biggest buzz generators, including "Fences," "Arrival," "Moonlight" and "Hell or High Water."

There was also a special distinction for one star among Tuesday's news. Meryl Streep's Best Actress nod for her performance in "Florence Foster Jenkins" marked her 20th time as an Academy Award nominee.

See it all for yourself. Here are all of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

A24 "Moonlight" earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Getty Images file Who'll get the gold this year? For now, that remains a mystery, but we know who's in the running.

Best Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Best Animated Feature

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

Best Documentary Short

"4.1 Miles"

"Extremis"

"Joe’s Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Best Foreign Film

"A Man Called Ove," Sweden

"Land of Mine," Denmark

"The Salesman," Iran

"Tanna," Australia

"Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Song

"Audition" ("La La Land")

"City of Stars" ("La La Land")

"How Far I'll Go" ("Moana")

"The Empty Chair" ("Jim: The James Foley Story")

"Can't Stop the Feeling" ("Trolls")

Mark Rogers / Lionsgate Home Entertainment Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge," which raked in six noms.

Best Sound Editing

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Best Sound Mixing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"13 Hours"

Best Costume Design

"Allied," Joanna Johnston

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Colleen Atwood

"Florence Foster Jenkins," Consolata Boyle

"Jackie," Madeline Fontaine

"La La Land," Mary Zophres

Best Production Design

"Arrival," Patrice Vermette

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Stuart Craig

"Hail Caesar," Jess Gonchor

"La La Land," David Wasco

"Passengers," Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Film Editing

"Arrival," Joe Walker

"Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert

"Hell or High Water," Jake Roberts

"La La Land," Tom Cross

"Moonlight," Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Best Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad"

Twentieth Century Fox "Hidden Figures" was nominated in three categories Tuesday.

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival," Eric Heisserer

"Fences," August Wilson

"Hidden Figures," Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

"Lion," Luke Davies

"Moonlight," Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan

"La La Land," Damien Chazelle

"The Lobster," Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou

"Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan

"20th Century Women," Mike Mills

There are your nominees — and find out which ones become Oscar winners on Feb. 26!

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.