Oprah Winfrey for president? She doesn't dismiss the idea in new interview

share tweet pin email

Did Oprah Winfrey just throw her hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential election? Maybe, maybe not.

The former daytime queen didn’t exactly reject the idea of making a White House bid during an interview with Bloomberg Television’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”

President Oprah? Oprah discusses whether she would run https://t.co/nykzuqORtA pic.twitter.com/VYmRnu9w63 — Bloomberg (@business) March 1, 2017

Rubenstein asked her if she’s ever thought, given her popularity, she could run for president and be elected.

Winfrey, 63, hesitated for a few moments, then answered, “I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh ... oh.’”

RELATED: Oprah gets honest about not having kids: 'I wouldn't have been a good mom for babies'

The host interjected, “Because it’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States, right?” (He was referring to President Donald Trump, of course.)

“That’s what I thought!” Winfrey said. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, I don’t know’ ... and now I’m thinking, ‘Oh ... oh.’”

OK, so Winfrey’s response in the segment, which was taped in December, was kind of vague. Was she being serious? Was she joking around? It’s hard to tell. But in previous interviews she was more direct when asked about a potential run for office.

RELATED: Oprah shares hilarious photo of where she crashed at family gathering

“Never! Never! Never!” she told Stephen Colbert during a January appearance on “The Late Show.” “It’s not my thing.”

That’s three “nevers!” Now that Trump is living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it seems Winfrey might be softening her stance.

Never say never, Oprah.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Oprah shares this insistent tweet about her 'dream wedding' to Stedman Graham Play Video - 0:30 Oprah shares this insistent tweet about her 'dream wedding' to Stedman Graham Play Video - 0:30

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.