OneRepublic TODAY Concert: What you need to know

OneRepublic is returning to TODAY! The popular guys, who are best known for her hits "Where I Go," "Counting Stars," "All the Right Moves" and "Apologize," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Interscope

Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Hashtag: #OneRepublicTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and guest to win a chance at concert fan passes. A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.