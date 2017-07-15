Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman visits TODAY, dishes on new book 'Fierce'

share tweet pin email

Who doesn't have a friend-crush on the Final Five after last summer's Olympic Games? We'd like to see Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman — and the rest of her talented gymnastics teammates — a whole lot more often than once every four years.

Well, it looks like we'll be getting our wish. Raisman, 23, joined TODAY's Dylan Dreyer on the plaza to discuss the launch of the new "Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA." The channel will give fans year-round original programming of Olympic sports from around the world, specifically focusing on American athletes and teams.

And in case that doesn't quite scratch the itch, Raisman also has a book, titled "Fierce," coming out November 14.

SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THAT I AM WRITING A BOOK. Can't wait to share my story with you all..... comes out Nov 14!! FIERCE 💗❤💋 #GIRLPOWER LINK IN BIO TO PRE-ORDER A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Here a few more things we learned about her Raisman during her visit to TODAY:

She remembers the day her Olympic dreams began. "The 1996 Olympics. (I was) 8 years old," Raisman recalled. "I remember the U.S. athletes walking out. I also remember the floor routine of Ukrainian gymnast Lilia Podkopayeva — it was so unique. She ended up winning the individual all-around."

She's ready to face the grind head-on, when the time comes. "People tune in once every four years, but they don't see the hard work in between," said Raisman. "I think (the Olympic Channel) is really great for the fans, because it allows people to understand the sport better. They don't see that it's not just Olympic trials — it's all the years before. You have to prove yourself every time. It's important for people to understand that."

Getty Images Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The title of Raisman's book, "Fierce," conjures the name of her first Olympic team — the Fierce Five in 2012 — and will chronicle her journey to the Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016. “There’s a lot that people don’t know about me that I want to share,” she said. "I feel like the book is really relatable ... whether you're an 8-year-old girl or 40-year-old woman, or a dad – we all have the same struggles."

We can't wait to hear more from this champion.