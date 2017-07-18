Meryl Davis got the gold with skating partner Charlie White at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and later that same year, she waltzed away with the mirror ball trophy alongside "Dancing With the Stars" partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
But now she has another partner — and a diamond!
The ice dancing champ is engaged to retired skater Fedor Andreev.
Davis confirmed the good news to TODAY Monday, and she posted a sentimental photo marking the occasion on Instagram.
In the shot, the couple share a sweet embrace. They also share the spotlight with Davis' beautiful cushion-cut yellow diamond engagement ring.
The caption simply celebrates the date they made it official, "7/13/17."
See Olympic ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White perform live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:04
Davis, 30, met Andreev, 35, through his mother, who also happens to be her longtime coach and choreographer, Marina Zueva.
Congratulations to the happy couple!