Olivia Wilde celebrates her loved ones on Valentine's Day with heartwarming photos

People celebrate Valentine's Day in all sorts of ways. In Olivia Wilde's house, it's with loving (and sometimes hilarious) photography, shared on Instagram.

The actress, who started her long engagement to former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis in 2011, has two children with him: Otis, 2, and Daisy, 4 months. And she made sure the whole gang got individual shout-outs on social media Tuesday.

First off, we love the expression on Daisy's face and the amusing placement of Wilde's hand — which makes it look like the baby's paw is huge.

Then Otis got his own time in the spotlight, sharing a No. 3 baseball cap with Mom:

And finally, of course there was room for Jason, who is staring lovingly into his wife's eyes in the romantic black-and-white photo she posted:

Love is a family affair!

