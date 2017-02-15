Olivia Wilde celebrates her loved ones on Valentine's Day with heartwarming photos

People celebrate Valentine's Day in all sorts of ways. In Olivia Wilde's house, it's with loving (and sometimes hilarious) photography, shared on Instagram.
The actress, who started her long engagement to former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis in 2011, has two children with him: Otis, 2, and Daisy, 4 months. And she made sure the whole gang got individual shout-outs on social media Tuesday.
RELATED: Little Olivia Wilde looks adorable in this throwback pic: 'Props to my parents'
First off, we love the expression on Daisy's face and the amusing placement of Wilde's hand — which makes it look like the baby's paw is huge.
More Moms videos
Orangutan brings pregnant woman to tears with a kiss
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
How to have the best New Year’s Eve ever… with kids
Mom Truths: How to survive winter break with kids
Then Otis got his own time in the spotlight, sharing a No. 3 baseball cap with Mom:
RELATED: Mayim Bialik gets real about Valentine's Day in funny Instagram post
And finally, of course there was room for Jason, who is staring lovingly into his wife's eyes in the romantic black-and-white photo she posted:
Love is a family affair!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.