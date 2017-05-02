Oh, my my! OneRepublic lights up the TODAY plaza with their hits

share tweet pin email

Oh, my my! On Tuesday, hit-makers OneRepublic took over the TODAY plaza, and we were all happy to unite under their flag for some terrific tunes.

The band — whose current lineup includes Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle and Eddie Fisher — first formed in 1996 when Tedder and Filkins were still in high school, and eventually took off in the 2000s when they started gaining attention on Myspace.

Last year they released their fourth studio album, "Oh My My," and will hit the road on their Honda Civic Tour starting in July.

It's a welcome return from the band, particularly since Tedder had posted on Facebook on April 27 about his "crippling anxiety" that would likely curtail or delay releases and tours from the band. We're pleased to see he's back on his feet and ready to rock!

Their visit, during which they played hits like "Counting Stars," "No Vacancy" and "Good Life," is a way for us to help celebrate National Concert Day on the plaza. You can celebrate all summer by seeing some of your favorite artists nationwide! Make sure to check out these special concert deals from LiveNation.