Pop Culture

Northwestern mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus is totally caught up in March Madness — and it's amazing

TODAY

She's the star of "Veep" and a former "Seinfeld" star, but when it comes to NCAA March Madness, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a mom first!

Alex Brandon / AP
Two big thumbs up for the Northwestern Wildcats from Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

And when she watched her son Charlie's team, the Northwestern Wildcats, beat Vanderbilt University to score their first-ever NCAA tournament win Thursday, she was totally stoked:

RELATED: Northwestern superfan Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheers son Charlie in NCAA Big Ten tournament

So much so that she's ready to do the Elaine dance!

It may help that she and her husband of 29 years, Brad Hall, are alumni of Northwestern.

But we can't stop watching her "Oh, my God" reaction to learning of the win.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall, who have another grown son, Henry, are longtime, fervent 'Cats supporters and sometimes share selfies from their seats:

3 Cats. #gocatsgo @nu_sports

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

#GoCats @numensbball

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

More Television videos

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture TV Trending

TOP