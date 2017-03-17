She's the star of "Veep" and a former "Seinfeld" star, but when it comes to NCAA March Madness, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a mom first!
And when she watched her son Charlie's team, the Northwestern Wildcats, beat Vanderbilt University to score their first-ever NCAA tournament win Thursday, she was totally stoked:
So much so that she's ready to do the Elaine dance!
It may help that she and her husband of 29 years, Brad Hall, are alumni of Northwestern.
But we can't stop watching her "Oh, my God" reaction to learning of the win.
Louis-Dreyfus and Hall, who have another grown son, Henry, are longtime, fervent 'Cats supporters and sometimes share selfies from their seats:
