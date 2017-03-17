share tweet pin email

She's the star of "Veep" and a former "Seinfeld" star, but when it comes to NCAA March Madness, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a mom first!

Alex Brandon / AP Two big thumbs up for the Northwestern Wildcats from Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

And when she watched her son Charlie's team, the Northwestern Wildcats, beat Vanderbilt University to score their first-ever NCAA tournament win Thursday, she was totally stoked:

When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

So much so that she's ready to do the Elaine dance!

It may help that she and her husband of 29 years, Brad Hall, are alumni of Northwestern.

But we can't stop watching her "Oh, my God" reaction to learning of the win.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall, who have another grown son, Henry, are longtime, fervent 'Cats supporters and sometimes share selfies from their seats:

3 Cats. #gocatsgo @nu_sports A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Nov 5, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

#GoCats @numensbball A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

