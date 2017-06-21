Piece of cake! Nicole Kidman shares fun photos from 50th birthday celebration

share tweet pin email

Nicole Kidman is 50!

Now, we could go on about how "The Beguiled" actress, who celebrated her midcentury mark on Tuesday, makes the milestone look really, really good. (She does!)

But honestly, we're mainly wishing she'd saved some of her ginormous raspberry-decorated birthday cake for us before apparently diving in face-first (as she appears to be doing in a photo she posted on Facebook of the big event).

Well, it is her birthday after all, and she should celebrate as she likes. From her Facebook posts it seems she did exactly that, enjoying the day with family including husband Keith Urban and their children Faith and Sunday.

But it wasn't just about immediate family on her big 5-0: Kidman was the recipient of multiple good wishes from fellow actresses on social media.

Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady! pic.twitter.com/dgGJDiJ5Rn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 20, 2017

Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come... 🍾🎉🎈😍🎂💥👯💃🏻🌹 A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx A post shared by @lauradern on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Sounds like it was a pretty rockin' birthday, Nicole! Now, about that leftover cake ...

