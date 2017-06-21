Piece of cake! Nicole Kidman shares fun photos from 50th birthday celebration

Nicole Kidman is 50!
Now, we could go on about how "The Beguiled" actress, who celebrated her midcentury mark on Tuesday, makes the milestone look really, really good. (She does!)
But honestly, we're mainly wishing she'd saved some of her ginormous raspberry-decorated birthday cake for us before apparently diving in face-first (as she appears to be doing in a photo she posted on Facebook of the big event).
Well, it is her birthday after all, and she should celebrate as she likes. From her Facebook posts it seems she did exactly that, enjoying the day with family including husband Keith Urban and their children Faith and Sunday.
But it wasn't just about immediate family on her big 5-0: Kidman was the recipient of multiple good wishes from fellow actresses on social media.
Sounds like it was a pretty rockin' birthday, Nicole! Now, about that leftover cake ...
