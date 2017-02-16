Nicole Kidman arrived to the set of HBO's "Big Little Lies" with a whopper of a secret connection to her co-star Zoe Kravitz.
“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," the 49-year-old actress casually revealed during an interview with NET-A-PORTER's The EDIT.
"It’s all in the family!" she joked.
The Oscar winner dated the retro rocker back in 2003, two years after she split from her ex-husband Tom Cruise —and two years before she met Keith Urban, 49, whom she married in 2006.
And, no hard feelings here. Kidman still thinks her old flame is pretty terrific. "I love Lenny; he's a great guy," she said after dropping her bombshell news.
RELATED: Nicole Kidman recalls meeting Keith Urban: 'He didn't call me for 4 months'
Until now, neither Kidman nor Kravitz, 52, has ever acknowledged how serious their romance got, but in a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that she was once engaged to a mystery man in between Cruise and Urban, though she declined to name him.
"It just wasn’t right,” she told the magazine of her secret engagement. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”
In 2013, Kidman and her husband were all smiles when they bumped into Kravitz backstage at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
As for Zoe, she's thrilled to have worked with the woman who nearly became her step-mom.
The younger Kravitz called Kidman a "beast of an actress."
“She’s so good that sometimes it was distracting," Zoe told The EDIT. "After every take I wanted to just stop and say, ‘Wow.’”
Wow, indeed!