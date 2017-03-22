share tweet pin email

The latest “Bachelor” season ended with an emotional marriage proposal ... and then a little bit of uncertainty.

Many viewers were left with the impression that all was not rosy between “Bachelor” Nick Viall and his now-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi. Both admitted on the “After the Final Rose” special that they’ve had their struggles since they got engaged in Finland.

When asked point-blank if they will get married, Grimaldi answered, “We’re taking baby steps. I think we’re still in the process of really getting to know each other.”

Matt Brown / ABC Viall and Grimaldi admitted on "After the Final Rose" that some days have been better than others since their magical proposal.

The couple was comfortable discussing the ups and downs of their relationship on national TV, even if it may have been somewhat uncomfortable for some fans to watch.

RELATED: 'The Bachelor' finale recap: Nick Viall chooses Vanessa Grimaldi

Viall and Grimaldi had the opportunity to address the reaction to the “After the Final Rose” special when Viall was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show Wednesday. DeGeneres mentioned, “I heard some people thought it was awkward, that y’all were awkward together ... Did y’all think it was awkward?”

“I didn’t think so,” Grimaldi responded from her seat in the studio audience. “I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples … sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

RELATED: 'The Bachelor's' Nick and Vanessa pose with Peta Murgatroyd and her baby, Shai

Their commitment has been on display on their social media accounts since the season finale aired. In fact, it’s been all smiles on Instagram and on the “Dancing with the Stars” set, where Viall made his ballroom debut this week.

What an amazing experience last night!! Thank you so much for anyone that voted for @petamurgatroyd and Me. Lucky to have @vanessagrimaldi30 by my side!! #teambabygotbach #dwts A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Last night @maksimc was the only one not rooting for #teambabygotbach @vanessagrimaldi30 @petamurgatroyd #dwts #datenight A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

No awkwardness here!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.