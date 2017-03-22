The latest “Bachelor” season ended with an emotional marriage proposal ... and then a little bit of uncertainty.
Many viewers were left with the impression that all was not rosy between “Bachelor” Nick Viall and his now-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi. Both admitted on the “After the Final Rose” special that they’ve had their struggles since they got engaged in Finland.
When asked point-blank if they will get married, Grimaldi answered, “We’re taking baby steps. I think we’re still in the process of really getting to know each other.”
The couple was comfortable discussing the ups and downs of their relationship on national TV, even if it may have been somewhat uncomfortable for some fans to watch.
Viall and Grimaldi had the opportunity to address the reaction to the “After the Final Rose” special when Viall was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show Wednesday. DeGeneres mentioned, “I heard some people thought it was awkward, that y’all were awkward together ... Did y’all think it was awkward?”
“I didn’t think so,” Grimaldi responded from her seat in the studio audience. “I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples … sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”
Their commitment has been on display on their social media accounts since the season finale aired. In fact, it’s been all smiles on Instagram and on the “Dancing with the Stars” set, where Viall made his ballroom debut this week.
No awkwardness here!
'Bachelor' recap: Nick makes his choice, and then a big surprisePlay Video - 4:49
