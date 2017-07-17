share tweet pin email

It’s been six years since Nick and Vanessa Lachey said “I do,” but the 98 Degrees singer is still hot for his wife!

Nick celebrated the couple’s marriage milestone by posting a heartwarming message to her on his Instagram account on Saturday, calling Vanessa his “soulmate.”

“Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we've built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!!” Nick, 43, captioned a photo taken at their July 2011 wedding. “Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock. I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate.”

Nick and Vanessa’s lives have changed a lot since that wedding photo was taken. They are now the parents of three young children: sons Camden and Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn. Vanessa posted a photo of the kids as a way of honoring her and Nick’s special day.

Happy Anniversary, Baby! I Love You and this Beautiful life we've made! You are my person! Forever and Ever. ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

“Happy Anniversary, Baby! I Love You and this Beautiful life we've made! You are my person! Forever and Ever,” Vanessa, 36, wrote to Nick on Instagram.

Nick and Vanessa have never shied away from publicly declaring their love for each other. Vanessa frequently posts photos of her husband, along with sweet messages about their marriage and family.

“I Love You @nicklachey and the life we built together and the beautiful little people we made!” she captioned an Instagram photo posted in May. “Here's to more chaos & tears, but even more laughter and Love!!! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for NARAS Nick and Vanessa Lachey celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 15.

Nick often posts about how much he loves his wife, and last month the singer proved that he would do anything for Vanessa — including digging through the garbage in order to find her wedding ring!

When Vanessa’s diamond wedding band accidentally landed in the trash last month, Nick dove right into the mess and dug around until he recovered his wife’s ring.

"This is true love after 6 years of marriage......digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife's missing wedding ring!!" he wrote in the caption on Instagram, adding the hashtag "#success."