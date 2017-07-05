It's been 11 years since viewers said so long to "Will & Grace" — and Jack and Karen, too. But in a new promo for the show's revival run, it hardly seems like any time has passed at all.
Get a look at upcoming 'Will and Grace' reboot in new trailerPlay Video - 0:35
Stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all back in character for the 40-second clip called "Let's Get This Party Started."
And while there's no dialogue in the video, their playful poses, cute cuddles and one campy kiss — from Jack and Karen, of course! — say it all.
However, if you want to hear a little something from the leads, just check out this trailer that came out in May, complete with plenty of banter and a the entire cast breaking out in song.
The fan-favorite series debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on NBC, but it wasn't until the gang got together for an election-season send-up last year that buzz about a return for the series began.
By January, it went from rumor to confirmed revival — and now we can't wait!
"Will & Grace" returns for 12 episodes starting Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.