New 'Will & Grace' clip is the teasing-est teaser ever to tease

Some trailers tell you everything you need to know. Maybe more than you even wanted to know. By the end, you're left thinking, Jeez, guys, throw up a spoiler alert next time!

And then there's the teaser for next fall's long-awaited encore season of "Will & Grace," which was released on Friday.

Did you catch that? It's not so much a trailer as a trailer for a trailer — the description box tells us the full version will be released on Monday, May 15.

But we took the liberty of watching this 25-second sneak peek four times at half speed, and here's what we unpacked.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally (each of whom received at least one Emmy during the show's first run) are all in the house. This is officially a Will and Grace and Jack and Karen situation. As it should be.

There's a clapperboard labeled "Will & Grace Musical," so basically ... move over, "Hamilton."

That's pretty much it. It's really short.

Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers for the new season, and James Burrows — who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run — is on board to direct and executive produce.

And if the musical episode is anything like this glorious "Lady Marmalade" lullaby ...

It can only get better from here.

Is it Monday yet?

