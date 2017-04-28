New 'Titanic' fan theory explains why Rose couldn't have saved Jack

share tweet pin email

Spooky!

"Titanic" may have been a hit blockbuster movie 20 years ago, but some fans are still deconstructing its plot.

In fact, a Reddit user is pushing a new theory arguing that the reason Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) can't be saved at the end of "Titanic" is that he never existed in the first place.

The dashing and romantic character was always a figment of unhappy Rose's imagination.

20thCentFox/Everett Collection Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) attend a ball aboard the Titanic. Was Jack an imaginary character?

The theory argues that Rose (Kate Winslet), who's engaged to the insufferable snob Cal (Billy Zane), suffered a psychotic episode aboard the ship.

In short, Rose created Jack to distract her from her own misery.

Sound crazy? Well, first hear some of the theory's compelling clues.

Jack miraculously shows up just as Rose is about to throw herself overboard — literally saving her life.

He just happens to be the exact opposite of awful Cal in every way — he's charming and creative and unimpressed with material wealth.

20thCentFox/Everett Collection Rose (Kate Winslet) reclines as her new (imaginary?) beau draws her aboard the Titanic.

He's concerned for Rose's mental health, telling her, "If you don't break free, you're going to die."

20thCentFox/Everett Collection Jack and Rose "flying" at the ship's bow.

Jack, the theorist argues, represents Rose's inner strength. He's why she can "fly" at the ship's bow in the movie's most famous scene.

But, the most compelling clue is the scene which finds one of the ship's modern-day treasure hunters telling 101-year-old Rose that there's no evidence that Jack was ever anywhere on the "Titanic." No boarding pass, no belongings. Nothing.

"No, there wouldn't be, would there?" elderly Rose says mysteriously. "He exists now only in my memory."

Alamy stock Jack, about to meet his demise. Or maybe not.

And even though "Titanic" director James Cameron has defended the movie's ending — insisting Jack and Rose could never have survived together on that makeshift raft — the new fan theory argues that Jack was never there at all.

So, what do you think?