New 'Love Actually' reunion trailer asks: Who has aged most gracefully?

share tweet pin email

A new trailer for the “Love Actually” sequel will leave you even more excited for the big reunion. It’ll also leave you wondering which cast member has aged best since the original film was released more than 13 years ago.

The truth is, all of the stars in the minute-long clip look great. Using cue cards (of course), they encourage fans to “tune in to see what happened to everyone.”

Keira Knightley’s card notes that “amongst other things,” viewers will find out “which one of us has aged best.”

YouTube Keira Knightley now has us thinking about what her co-stars look like.

Hugh Grant rules out one of his co-stars from the original ...

YouTube Poor Colin Firth isn't even in the trailer to defend himself.

... while Liam Neeson humbly submits his own name for consideration.

YouTube We are definitely "Taken" by his beauty.

Andrew Lincoln, who knows a thing or two about holding cue cards to deliver a message, is among the other cast members who are featured in the trailer.

Universal Pictures Andrew Lincoln is the original cue card master in "Love Actually."

RELATED: The cue cards are back! We're so excited about these 'Love Actually' sequel photos

The “Love Actually” reunion film will premiere in the U.K. this Friday as part of Red Nose Day, a Comic Relief fundraising event. Fans in the U.S. will have to wait until NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 25 to see it on TV.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.