New 'Love Actually' photos reveal that one of our favorite couples is still together

Filming of the long-awaited (but far-too-short) "Love Actually" charity sequel is now underway, and fans of the 2003 romantic comedy should be delighted: in this universe, Hugh Grant is still running the United Kingdom!

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Thanks to photos tweeted Sunday by producer Emma Freud (who worked as script editor on the first film with longtime partner, screenwriter Richard Curtis), we're getting a behind-the-scenes peek at some of Grant's scenes, which feature at least one other familiar actor.

That actor? Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie in the film. Looks like the pair are still having their happily-ever-after ... they're married!

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

In the original movie, Grant's David was clearly attracted to Natalie, a member of his staff, but refused to admit it.

Alamy Stock In the original "Love Actually," Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon worked together, but it wasn't easy to take it outside the office.

They ended up being caught kissing on stage after a children's Christmas pageant.

Alamy Stock David and Natalie, together (if a little embarrassed post-kiss) forever!

For those wondering how Grant's PM could possibly still be in power after 14 years, that's actually not all that long for heads of state in Britain; the longest-serving PM in the country's history, Robert Walpole, held the job for nearly 21 years.

It looks like the big scene that filmed recently was of a press conference and included quite a few extras:

We can't get enough of seeing the PM and his Natalie together again, here posing with screenwriter Richard Curtis.

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Let's hope the great photos keep coming!

"Red Nose Day Actually" will be part of Comic Relief's comedy fundraiser on March 24, airing in the US on NBC a day later.

