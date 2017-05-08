New Kids on the Block concert: What you need to know

New Kids on the Block are coming to TODAY! The legendary guys who have been singing and dancing since the 1980s are joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Details:
- Date: Monday, May 15
- Hashtag: #NKOTBTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here to get a chance for you and a guest to get priority access to the show.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.