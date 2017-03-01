Season 24 — yes, you read that right — of "Dancing with the Stars" is upon us all, and the brand-new cast of pro dancers and stars of a certain caliber has been released.
And we're already delighted to witness the Olympian vs. Olympian competition between Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan!
Here are the 12 the fresh pairings, as revealed by People magazine, for you to start dreaming over:
Simone Biles (2016 Olympic gold medalist/Zac Efron fan) and Sasha Farber
Nancy Kerrigan (1994 Olympic silver medalist/Tonya Harding nemesis) and Artem Chigvintsev
Nick Viall ("The Bachelor") and Peta Murgatroyd
Heather Morris ("Glee") and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Normani Kordei (Fifth Harmony) and Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Charo (performer, "Love Boat" regular, "cuchi cuchi" coiner) and Keo Motsepe
Erika Jayne ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") and Gleb Savchenko
Chris Kattan ("Saturday Night Live," "A Night at the Roxbury") and Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton (bull rider) and Sharna Burgess
David Ross (former Major League Baseball catcher) and Lindsay Arnold
Mr. T ("The A-Team," man who pities the fool) and Kym Herjavec
Rashad Jennings (free agent in the National Football League) and Emma Slater
We wish them all good fortune and no bunion-related injuries!
"Dancing with the Stars" returns to ABC on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
