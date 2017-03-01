share tweet pin email

Season 24 — yes, you read that right — of "Dancing with the Stars" is upon us all, and the brand-new cast of pro dancers and stars of a certain caliber has been released.

And we're already delighted to witness the Olympian vs. Olympian competition between Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan!

ABC Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan face off in the new season of "Dancing with the Stars!"

Here are the 12 the fresh pairings, as revealed by People magazine, for you to start dreaming over:

Simone Biles (2016 Olympic gold medalist/Zac Efron fan) and Sasha Farber

Nancy Kerrigan (1994 Olympic silver medalist/Tonya Harding nemesis) and Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall ("The Bachelor") and Peta Murgatroyd

Heather Morris ("Glee") and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Normani Kordei (Fifth Harmony) and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Charo (performer, "Love Boat" regular, "cuchi cuchi" coiner) and Keo Motsepe

Erika Jayne ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") and Gleb Savchenko

Chris Kattan ("Saturday Night Live," "A Night at the Roxbury") and Witney Carson

Bonner Bolton (bull rider) and Sharna Burgess

David Ross (former Major League Baseball catcher) and Lindsay Arnold

Mr. T ("The A-Team," man who pities the fool) and Kym Herjavec

Rashad Jennings (free agent in the National Football League) and Emma Slater

We wish them all good fortune and no bunion-related injuries!

"Dancing with the Stars" returns to ABC on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

