New 'Carpool Karaoke' trailers have us even more excited for the show

You’ve watched James Corden dance with Usher, eat candy with Ed Sheeran and swap shirts with Harry Styles in recent editions of Carpool Karaoke. Soon, the late-night host’s super-popular segment will be on the road again, with a twist.

Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” spinoff series premieres Aug. 8, pairing up celebrities for A-list car rides you can sing along to. A couple of new trailers are out, and they highlight three things: There will be a lot of stars, there will be a lot of high jinks, and there will be a lot of laughs.

The above clip, set to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” answers burning questions you never knew you had. For example: What would a Gwyneth Paltrow/Jessica Alba/will.i.am performance sound like? How fun would it be if Miley Cyrus sang in the car with her family? How cool would it be if Corden and LeBron James walked away from an exploding car?

YouTube It's a traveling Cyrus band!

The other trailer is set to the James Brown classic “Get Up Offa That Thing” and reveals more footage from the series. It's worth watching just for the sight of Ariana Grande with a green face and reindeer antlers.

Both clips also tease Corden’s epic collaboration with Will Smith. It involves a helicopter, the USC marching band and much more!

We haven’t even mentioned some of the other stars who will appear on the “Carpool Karaoke” series: Blake Shelton, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Chelsea Handler, Shaquille O’Neal and TODAY favorite John Cena.

We can’t wait. Fire up the car!

