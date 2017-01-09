It's been more than six months since we got our first glimpse of Emma Watson as Belle in Disney's live-action take on "Beauty and the Beast," but now we're getting the chance to hear her vocal chops and we could not be more excited!
In a new teaser that debuted during the Golden Globes Sunday night, viewers were able to hear the actress belt out a few bars to the empowering song "Belle."
Watson seems to be proud of the highly anticipated performance — she even posted the teaser to her own Facebook page — and rightfully so!
The video had already been seen more than 2 million times in the first two hours since it was posted, and fans are going wild online. Who knew Hermione was such a songstress!
The brief teaser gives an extended glimpse of the star singing the popular song on a lush hillside but it isn't the first time we've been able to hear her sing. Just over a week ago, the film tweeted out a snippet of Watson singing "Something There."
Of course these brief moments only partially quell the anticipation for the new film. The full-length trailer has been viewed over 28 million times since it was released two months ago.
We couldn't guess how many views it'll rack up before the film's March release — but if you can, be our guest!