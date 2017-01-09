Pop Culture

New 'Beauty and the Beast' teaser features Emma Watson singing 'Belle'

It's been more than six months since we got our first glimpse of Emma Watson as Belle in Disney's live-action take on "Beauty and the Beast," but now we're getting the chance to hear her vocal chops and we could not be more excited!

In a new teaser that debuted during the Golden Globes Sunday night, viewers were able to hear the actress belt out a few bars to the empowering song "Belle."

Disney.com
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens re-create an iconic scene from "Beauty and the Beast."

Watson seems to be proud of the highly anticipated performance — she even posted the teaser to her own Facebook page — and rightfully so!

The video had already been seen more than 2 million times in the first two hours since it was posted, and fans are going wild online. Who knew Hermione was such a songstress!

Disney
Watson sings "Belle" in the new "Beauty and the Beast" teaser.

The brief teaser gives an extended glimpse of the star singing the popular song on a lush hillside but it isn't the first time we've been able to hear her sing. Just over a week ago, the film tweeted out a snippet of Watson singing "Something There."

Of course these brief moments only partially quell the anticipation for the new film. The full-length trailer has been viewed over 28 million times since it was released two months ago.

We couldn't guess how many views it'll rack up before the film's March release — but if you can, be our guest!

