share tweet pin email

We've seen the first full-length trailer, heard star Emma Watson sing, and now we can feast our eyes on the gorgeous new promotional posters for Disney's upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

And best of all, they arrive along with a special video full of magical moving posters to get you even more excited about the star-studded fairy tale.

Each poster highlights one of the timeless tale's beloved characters, including Belle (Watson) in her yellow gown, holding a red rose:

Walt Disney Studios

The Prince and the Beast (Dan Stevens):

Walt Disney Studios

Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) and Lumière (Ewan McGregor):

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios

Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) and Cadenza (Stanley Tucci)

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios

Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Garderobe (Audra McDonald):

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios

And Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad):

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios

Take another peek at the corners of some posters to discover what McKellen, McGregor and the rest will look like as clocks, candelabras and other enchanted objects.

RELATED: Celine Dion to record new song for live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'

The posters are just the latest exciting news about "Beauty and the Beast."

Last week, pop superstar Celine Dion announced she would be recording a new song for the movie — more than 25 years after singing the 1991 film's Grammy-winning title track with Peabo Bryson.

Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" hits theaters on March 17, and we officially can't wait!