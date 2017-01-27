We've seen the first full-length trailer, heard star Emma Watson sing, and now we can feast our eyes on the gorgeous new promotional posters for Disney's upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast."
And best of all, they arrive along with a special video full of magical moving posters to get you even more excited about the star-studded fairy tale.
More Pop Culture videos
Why Sundance is the ‘best platform’ for independent films
Watch cab driver rave about quarterback John Elway (then realize he’s in the back seat!)
Dick Van Dyke: Mary Tyler Moore ‘had no plans to ever do comedy’
Tamron Hall performs in ‘Chicago’ with Mel B: Wait till you see what she wore!
Each poster highlights one of the timeless tale's beloved characters, including Belle (Watson) in her yellow gown, holding a red rose:
The Prince and the Beast (Dan Stevens):
Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) and Lumière (Ewan McGregor):
Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) and Cadenza (Stanley Tucci)
Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Garderobe (Audra McDonald):
And Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad):
Take another peek at the corners of some posters to discover what McKellen, McGregor and the rest will look like as clocks, candelabras and other enchanted objects.
RELATED: Celine Dion to record new song for live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'
The posters are just the latest exciting news about "Beauty and the Beast."
Last week, pop superstar Celine Dion announced she would be recording a new song for the movie — more than 25 years after singing the 1991 film's Grammy-winning title track with Peabo Bryson.
Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" hits theaters on March 17, and we officially can't wait!