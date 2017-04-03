share tweet pin email

The number 13 is anything but unlucky for Neil Patrick Harris.

He and his husband, David Burtka, celebrated a special milestone over the weekend: 13 years of happiness together. The star of the Netflix series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” marked the anniversary with a heartfelt message to Burtka on Instagram.

Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left,” he captioned the photo. “The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Here's to many, many more years of adventures!

Those gifts include the couple’s 6-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, who are often featured on Harris’ Instagram account ... even during their most disappointing moments.

Burtka sent lots of love Harris' way with his own anniversary post that was just as moving.

Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary.!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever. A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Harris, 43, and Burtka, 41, tied the knot in Italy in Sept. 2014 and have shared many wonderful memories since, from cool costumes and red carpet appearances to the adoption of a rescue dog.

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris' twins had the worst St. Patrick's Day thanks to leprechauns

Congrats to both on their anniversary!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Neil Patrick Harris on 'Series of Unfortunate Events': 'It's super fun' to be evil Play Video - 4:48 Neil Patrick Harris on 'Series of Unfortunate Events': 'It's super fun' to be evil Play Video - 4:48

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.