The number 13 is anything but unlucky for Neil Patrick Harris.
He and his husband, David Burtka, celebrated a special milestone over the weekend: 13 years of happiness together. The star of the Netflix series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” marked the anniversary with a heartfelt message to Burtka on Instagram.
“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left,” he captioned the photo. “The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best.”
Those gifts include the couple’s 6-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, who are often featured on Harris’ Instagram account ... even during their most disappointing moments.
Burtka sent lots of love Harris' way with his own anniversary post that was just as moving.
Harris, 43, and Burtka, 41, tied the knot in Italy in Sept. 2014 and have shared many wonderful memories since, from cool costumes and red carpet appearances to the adoption of a rescue dog.
RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris' twins had the worst St. Patrick's Day thanks to leprechauns
Congrats to both on their anniversary!
Neil Patrick Harris on 'Series of Unfortunate Events': 'It's super fun' to be evilPlay Video - 4:48
Neil Patrick Harris on 'Series of Unfortunate Events': 'It's super fun' to be evilPlay Video - 4:48
More Pop Culture videos
Matthew Perry gets challenged to a fight by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Meet Roy English, Elvis Duran’s latest Artist of the Month
Jane Seymour on co-starring with Adam Sandler: ‘I’ve always been goofy’
Ex-child stars Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell on ‘Hollywood Darlings’
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.