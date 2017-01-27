share tweet pin email

Nearly 26 years after a pregnant Demi Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair, Oscar winner Natalie Portman is paying homage to her with a beautiful photo of her own.

The "Jackie" star, who's expecting her second child with ballet dancer husband Benjamin Millepied, was photographed in a silk stole, her bountiful belly exposed, for a pictorial inside Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue.

Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair Natalie Portman poses draped in a silk stole, her pregnant belly exposed, for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue.

"It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," says Vanity Fair's fashion and style director Jessica Diehl.

And radiant she is!

Congratulations to Annie Leibovitz, whose photograph of a seven-month pregnant Demi Moore for the cover of @vanityfair was just chosen as one of @time's 100 Most Influential Images of All Time #annieleibovitz #time100photos A photo posted by Vanity Fair Photo (@vfphoto) on Nov 17, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

If Portman's photo shares the the same graceful-but-modern essence found in Moore's culture-shifting August 1991 cover photo, it's likely because famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz was behind the lens for both.

Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair The cover of Vanity Fair's 2017 Hollywood issue, shot by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, captures some of today's most exciting Hollywood actresses.

Portman, who's up for a second Oscar for her portrayal of former first lady Jackie Kennedy, also appears on the magazine's cover alongside ten of today's most exciting actresses — Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Dakota Fanning and sister Elle Fanning, Ruth Negga, Aja Naomi King, and Greta Gerwig.

The Vanity Fair Hollywood issue is on newsstands in select cities now, and will be available nationally Feb. 7.