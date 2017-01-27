Nearly 26 years after a pregnant Demi Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair, Oscar winner Natalie Portman is paying homage to her with a beautiful photo of her own.
The "Jackie" star, who's expecting her second child with ballet dancer husband Benjamin Millepied, was photographed in a silk stole, her bountiful belly exposed, for a pictorial inside Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue.
"It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," says Vanity Fair's fashion and style director Jessica Diehl.
And radiant she is!
If Portman's photo shares the the same graceful-but-modern essence found in Moore's culture-shifting August 1991 cover photo, it's likely because famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz was behind the lens for both.
Portman, who's up for a second Oscar for her portrayal of former first lady Jackie Kennedy, also appears on the magazine's cover alongside ten of today's most exciting actresses — Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Dakota Fanning and sister Elle Fanning, Ruth Negga, Aja Naomi King, and Greta Gerwig.
The Vanity Fair Hollywood issue is on newsstands in select cities now, and will be available nationally Feb. 7.