'My hero': See Shannen Doherty's touching tribute to her late father

Shannen Doherty is remembering her father with love.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, who's been battling breast cancer for the past two years, took to Instagram on March 25 to honor her late father, John Doherty, on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

Doherty shared two black-and-white pics of her and her dad, including one that showed her sweetly nuzzling up to him.

In the caption, she wrote, "March 25 this beautiful light entered the world and left a lasting impression upon everyone he encountered."

"They say we pick our family," she continued. "I would pick him over and over again. Every time. My hero. My mentor. I'm ridiculously lucky to have had him guiding me, teaching me and loving me. He still is. Daddy, I love you. Still. Always. Forever."

She hashtagged the emotional post #adadslove.

Doherty's father died in November 2010, nearly a year after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day.

The actress followed up that post with a photo of herself and her beloved mother, Rosa, who's been by her daughter's side through every stage of her cancer ordeal.

"What a beautiful day with my gorgeous mama celebrating my dad's birthday," she wrote in the caption. "Love you mom. I'd choose you over and over too."

The former "Charmed" star revealed last month that she she'd completed six weeks of radiation treatment and was now waiting on tests to show she was cancer-free.

"Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here," she wrote on Instagram.