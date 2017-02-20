Moms ambush New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre in hilarious ad

share tweet pin email

You have no makeup on, you haven't brushed your teeth, and suddenly you spy your childhood heartthrob, New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre, one aisle over in Target.

The nightmare of every woman over 30 who once had a NKOTB poster on her wall comes to hilarious life in a new commercial for the New Kids' upcoming Total Package Tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

The spot was created by "What's Up Moms," a YouTube channel devoted to providing moms with helpful information along with plenty of laughs.

Elle Walker, a mother of three and the creative force behind "What's Up Moms," is shown walking into Target after dropping off her kids at school, hoping to grab a few things before taking a shower and brushing her teeth.

That's when she sees McIntyre and quickly calls two friends to meet her for an encounter with their '90s crush.

One hilarious impromptu dance party later, and McIntyre is offering a polite smile and trying to find any way to get them to stop singing classic NKOTB hits.

These ladies clearly have the right stuff.

