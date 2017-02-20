Moms ambush New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre in hilarious ad

You have no makeup on, you haven't brushed your teeth, and suddenly you spy your childhood heartthrob, New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre, one aisle over in Target.
The nightmare of every woman over 30 who once had a NKOTB poster on her wall comes to hilarious life in a new commercial for the New Kids' upcoming Total Package Tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.
The spot was created by "What's Up Moms," a YouTube channel devoted to providing moms with helpful information along with plenty of laughs.
RELATED: Maria Shriver to 'What's Up Moms': Here's what I wish I'd known about motherhood
Elle Walker, a mother of three and the creative force behind "What's Up Moms," is shown walking into Target after dropping off her kids at school, hoping to grab a few things before taking a shower and brushing her teeth.
That's when she sees McIntyre and quickly calls two friends to meet her for an encounter with their '90s crush.
More Pop Culture videos
Angelina speaks out for the first time since split from Brad Pitt
Anna Kendrick relates to ‘Table 19’: I want to sit in the back, you can get drunk there!
Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ film is a strategic balance between horror and comedy
Who said it? Guess which presidential actors said these quotes
One hilarious impromptu dance party later, and McIntyre is offering a polite smile and trying to find any way to get them to stop singing classic NKOTB hits.
RELATED: New Kids on the Block announce epic tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul on TODAY
These ladies clearly have the right stuff.
YouTube channel help moms fight stress with humorPlay Video - 3:37
YouTube channel help moms fight stress with humorPlay Video - 3:37
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.