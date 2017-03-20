share tweet pin email

"Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez has suffered a loss in his own family. His father, Roy Rodriguez, died last week at the age of 52.

The 18-year-old actor shared a tribute — and a sweet photo — on Instagram Sunday.

"This has been the toughest week of my life," he explained. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out."

Rico then addressed his father directly in the memorial message.

"I'm gonna miss your hugs," he wrote. "I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever."

He signed the post "your youngest." He wasn't the only one of Roy's four children to take to Instagram with such a moving message.

Rico's big sister, "Austin & Ally's" Raini Rodriguez, also shared her thoughts following their loss.

The 23-year-old said that she knew their father would "continue to shine down" on the whole family. After all, he was devoted to them in life.

According to Roy's obituary, he got his first tattoos "at age 47 — portraits on his arm, of all his children, his wife, grandchildren and his parents."