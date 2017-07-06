The best compliment Miranda Lambert has ever received had nothing to do with her songs, her glam red-carpet looks or her many, many award wins. It was more of a tribute to her strong attitude and how she inspires others.
Lambert revealed what the compliment was in Cosmopolitan’s first-ever country issue, on newsstands nationwide July 11.
“I threw away my scale because of you. You made me realize that weight doesn’t define beauty,” Lambert, 33, recalled to the magazine.
When she needs inspiration of her own, she turns to her boyfriend, musician Anderson East — the first person she told Cosmopolitan she calls when she’s on the verge of a meltdown.
That helps to explain why she answered the way she did when asked to share the one thing she knows about love.
“It’s big and it’s worth it,” she said.
Lambert has clearly found happiness with East, 28, after going through a well-publicized divorce from Blake Shelton (who’s now dating fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani) in 2015.
She expressed just how much her boyfriend means to her in a loving Instagram post in April.
And he’s shown her just as much affection.
Another great compliment for an inspirational artist.
