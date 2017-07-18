share tweet pin email

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the man she loves, boyfriend Anderson East.

In honor of the southern soul and R&B singer's birthday, Lambert shared a collage of cute-couple photos and one very sweet sentiment on Instagram Monday.

"My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today," she wrote in the caption that accompanied the blue-tinted shots. "He owns the stage and he owns my heart."

That last part is evident from the pics that show the two smiling, cuddling and staring into each other's eyes.

"You are a light that could outshine the sun," the 33-year-old country star continued. "I love making memories with you."

They've been making those memories together for a while now.

Lambert and East began dating in late 2015, just months after she and Blake Shelton announced their divorce after four years of marriage.

As for East, he also took to Instagram and posted a collection of photos, including some of the same ones (click or swipe through to see them all), along with a heartfelt message of appreciation — for Lambert and more.

It doesn't get much better than that!