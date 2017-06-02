share tweet pin email

Ever since the revival run of "Gilmore Girls" hit Netflix last fall, fans have been clamoring for yet another return to the tale.

That's partly because they'll never get enough of the beloved show, but it's also because "A Year in the Life" ended with one huge cliffhanger: Rory has a little Gilmore girl (or boy) of her own on the way, and no one knows who the father is.

Netflix While the "Gilmore Girls" reboot was fun, it ended on quite the cliffhanger!

Except maybe this guy.

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images Actor Milo Ventimiglia attends the NBC's 'This Is Us' finale screening red carpet, on March 14, 2017, at Director Guild of America, In Los Angeles, California.

Milo Ventimiglia — better known as Jess to the folks in Stars Hollow — just dropped a major paternity spoiler.

Based on the story line, the most likely contenders for fatherhood were Logan, Rory's one-night Wookiee and the oh-so-forgettable Paul. But there were those who holding out hope that somehow, in some unseen moment, Jess and Rory rekindled their love in a very special encounter and he could really be the one.

Patrick Ecclesine / Warner Bros. via Getty Images Most "Gilmore Girls" fans have always hoped that Rory and Jess would end up together.

Alas, no.

During a panel discussion at London's Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Ventimiglia shot down that theory, saying "Just so you know, it's not Jess' kid."

According to Movie Pilot, that's not all he had to say about "Gilmore Girls" — and the other part might be even more of a disappointment.

"I'm very happy that the fans and the audience got those last four episodes," he said of the revival. "They should be happy with that."

Ventimiglia isn't exactly building up hopes for another season. But take heart! It could still happen.

In March, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Britain's Press Association, "We hope (for more 'Gilmore Girls'). We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped."

