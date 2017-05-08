Miley Cyrus TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Miley Cyrus is coming to TODAY! The former "Voice" coach and singer behind the hits "We Won't Stop" "Wrecking Ball" and more is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Hollywood Records

Details:

Date: Friday, May 26

Hashtag: #MileyTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned on how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.