Miley Cyrus' throwback picture with Hanson is '90s nostalgia perfection

Way back when, Miley Cyrus and her siblings met Hanson, and they all posed for a photo. She just shared it on Instagram, saying she’s “still freaking out” over the moment.
Quite frankly, we’re freaking out, too, because the picture is a heavenly slice of ‘90s nostalgia.
It really is a throwback. Think of all of the things that have happened to Miley Cyrus since the photo was taken: She became Hannah Montana, she joined “The Voice” as a coach, and she came in like a wrecking ball.
Cyrus, 24, didn’t just share the snapshot to fangirl over Hanson. She also shared it to tease her siblings.
The singer complimented her 28-year-old brother, Trace, for his mullet; her 30-year-old sister, Brandi, for wearing a tank top over a T-shirt; and her 23-year-old brother, Braison, for being “the absolute cutiestttt of all cuties.”
She also gave a special shout-out to her 17-year-old sister, Noah, who hadn’t yet been born when this epic meeting took place.
“Top 5 best day of my life 1000000% I will never forget sharing this concert with my sibs!” Cyrus wrote.
She’s been in a throwback kind of mood this week. Check out this pic of her younger self. Those curls!
Of course, she styles her hair a little differently now.
The Hanson brothers style their hair a little differently now, too.
Yep, the Cyrus siblings and the Hanson siblings have all grown up, but we’ll always have their wonderful pic together from their younger days.
