Today is International Kissing Day, one of the most wonderful days to celebrate (if you do it right, that is.)

Miley Cyrus has a special someone in her life she can lock lips with again and again and again.

No, we don’t mean Emu ...

A kiss for Emu! 💋❤️💋❤️ #InternationalKissingDay A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

... and we don’t mean Sir Paul, either.

A kiss for Paul @paulmccartney 💋 #sgtpepperslonelyheartsclubband #InternationalKissingDay A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Sure, Cyrus may have a soft spot for both, but her love is especially strong for her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. On this International Kissing Day, she’s remembering the first time she and Hemsworth gave each other a big ol’ smooch.

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

All together now: Awwww!

“Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!” Cyrus, 24, captioned the pic.

The photo is taken from their 2010 movie, “The Last Song.” The “Voice” coach began dating Hemsworth, 27, after they met on the set of the film. They got engaged in 2012, split the following year, and became engaged again in 2016.

Cyrus opened up about the breakup in an interview with Billboard published in May.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other,” she said.

And now their relationship is stronger (and wackier) than ever.

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Happy International Kissing Day, you two!

