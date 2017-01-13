Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus shares goofy Instagram pic to wish Liam Hemsworth happy birthday

Miley Cyrus knows how to get her goofball on. And that makes her fiancé Liam Hemsworth one lucky guy!

"The Voice" coach and musician, 24, posted a delightfully silly photo of the pair mugging for the camera in honor of his 27th birthday on Friday and included an equally sweet message:

The pair have been on-again-off-again since 2009, when they met while filming "The Last Song." They were engaged in 2012, broke it off in 2013, and Cyrus confirmed their re-engagement last October.

Hemsworth may have been a tiny bit less effusive when he posted this picture of Cyrus giving him a smooch two weeks ago:

But they both clearly are happy to celebrate birthdays on Instagram, including the birthday celebrated on Christmas:

Yep, clearly these two are meant to be. Happy birthday, Liam!

