Miley Cyrus knows how to get her goofball on. And that makes her fiancé Liam Hemsworth one lucky guy!

"The Voice" coach and musician, 24, posted a delightfully silly photo of the pair mugging for the camera in honor of his 27th birthday on Friday and included an equally sweet message:

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

The pair have been on-again-off-again since 2009, when they met while filming "The Last Song." They were engaged in 2012, broke it off in 2013, and Cyrus confirmed their re-engagement last October.

Hemsworth may have been a tiny bit less effusive when he posted this picture of Cyrus giving him a smooch two weeks ago:

Whatever A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:53am PST

But they both clearly are happy to celebrate birthdays on Instagram, including the birthday celebrated on Christmas:

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Yep, clearly these two are meant to be. Happy birthday, Liam!

