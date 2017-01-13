Miley Cyrus knows how to get her goofball on. And that makes her fiancé Liam Hemsworth one lucky guy!
"The Voice" coach and musician, 24, posted a delightfully silly photo of the pair mugging for the camera in honor of his 27th birthday on Friday and included an equally sweet message:
The pair have been on-again-off-again since 2009, when they met while filming "The Last Song." They were engaged in 2012, broke it off in 2013, and Cyrus confirmed their re-engagement last October.
Hemsworth may have been a tiny bit less effusive when he posted this picture of Cyrus giving him a smooch two weeks ago:
But they both clearly are happy to celebrate birthdays on Instagram, including the birthday celebrated on Christmas:
Yep, clearly these two are meant to be. Happy birthday, Liam!
